Sheldon Harley

Mr. Sheldon (Mick) Harley, 71, of Frederick, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully with his wife, Pat, and son, Andy, by his side. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Pat) Cannon-Harley for 48 years. Born in Frederick on March 17, 1949, he was the son of Dorothy Cromwell-Harley and Jack Harley Sr.
Mick received his education in Frederick County Public Schools. In 1968, he was drafted into the United States Air Force where he became a member of the aircraft rescue and fire fighting emergency response team. From 1969 to 1970, he served in Vietnam until he became ill — at which time both of his kidneys had failed. In January of 1972, his oldest brother, Jack, donated to him one of his kidneys. The doctors told Mick that this transplanted kidney would last eight to 12 years. It lasted, however, 47 wonderful years! Then in May of 1972, he married his wife, Pat.
For almost his entire life, Mick was a well driller. He owned and operated Mick’s Well Drilling from 1983 to 1994. After retirement, he worked part time for Grimes Truck Center. He enjoyed fishing and hunting — especially hunting mushrooms in the mountains of Yellow Springs — and enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races. He was a member of the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, the Elks Lodge #684 and Lewistown United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his, son Andrew (Andy) Harley; brother, Jack Harley Jr. and wife Ginny, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; brother, Wayne Harley of Taneytown; and stepsister, Debbie Cheseldine and husband Steve, of Mount Airy. Mick will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews, as well as his two best friends, Harry Cloud, of Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Chuck Loughry, of Thurmont. He will be greatly missed by his feline buddies: Oliver, Tigger and Griff.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Walter Reed Army Medical Center for the phenomenal care that they gave Mick for the past 50 years. The family would also like to thank Davita Kidney Dialysis Center for the amazing care that Mick received the past two years, and Hospice of Frederick County for the incredible care that he received in his final days.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541, Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788, or Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.