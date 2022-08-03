Mr. Sheldon L. Shealer, Jr. of Frederick died July 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Barbara Lee Minor Shealer, his wife of 55 years.
Born August 15, 1948, in Hanover Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Sheldon L. Shealer, Sr. and Rhea Rebecca Warren Shealer.
Mr. Shealer graduated from Taneytown High School in 1966 and served eight years with the 558th Signal Company, U.S. Army Reserve, Flair Armory, Frederick. He held bachelor's and master's degrees from Mount St Mary's University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. He began his working career at the Maryland Gun Exchange, the family sporting goods business that his father began after WWII, and he became known as one of the area's premier gunsmiths. The family closed the business in 1976 and he joined the Department of Defense. He retired from full-time employment in 2006 after a 30-year career with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, Fort Detrick. He continued part-time consulting work with various medical logistics organizations at Fort Detrick.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland, the Knights of Columbus, the Sons of the American Revolution Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter, the American Legion, FSK Post 11, serving as Historian, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Sheldon L. Shealer III and wife Kelly (Pilger) of Myersville, Maryland, and Scot Michael Shealer and wife Susan (Constable) of Frederick. He also is survived by five grandchildren: Madelyn Shealer, Christian Shealer, Grant Shealer, Holden Shealer, and Jillian Shealer; sister Gherrie Ann Shealer Routzahn of Sun City West, Arizona; and nephew Todd Spofford of San Diego, California. He also had a sister, Sandra Jean Shealer, who died as an infant.
Visitation will take place Thursday, August 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home on Oppossumtown Pike.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m., also at Stauffer Funeral Home.
Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens following the service. All are welcome to attend.
A reception at the American Legion, FSK Post 11, will take place immediately after the interment.
Donations in memory of Sheldon can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Frederick American Legion, FSK Post 11.