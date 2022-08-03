Sheldon L. Shealer, Jr.

Mr. Sheldon L. Shealer, Jr. of Frederick died July 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Barbara Lee Minor Shealer, his wife of 55 years.

Born August 15, 1948, in Hanover Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Sheldon L. Shealer, Sr. and Rhea Rebecca Warren Shealer.