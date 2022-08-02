Mr. Sheldon L. Shealer Jr., of Frederick, died July 31, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Barbara Lee Minor Shealer, his wife of 55 years.
Born Aug. 15, 1948, in Hanover Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Sheldon L. Shealer Sr. and Rhea Rebecca Warren Shealer.
Mr. Shealer graduated from Taneytown High School in 1966 and served eight years with the 558th Signal Company, U.S. Army Reserve, Flair Armory, Frederick. He held bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. He began his working career at the Maryland Gun Exchange, the family sporting goods business that his father began after World War II, and he became known as one of the area’s premier gunsmiths. The family closed the business in 1976, and he joined the Department of Defense. He retired from full-time employment in 2006 after a 30-year career with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, Fort Detrick. He continued part-time consulting work with various medical logistics organizations at Fort Detrick.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland; the Knights of Columbus; the Sons of the American Revolution’s Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter; the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, serving as historian; and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Sheldon L. Shealer III and wife Kelly (Pilger), of Myersville, Maryland, and Scot Michael Shealer and wife Susan (Constable) of Frederick. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Madelyn Shealer, Christian Shealer, Grant Shealer, Holden Shealer and Jillian Shealer; sister, Gherrie Ann Shealer Routzahn, of Sun City West, Arizona; and nephew, Todd Spofford, of San Diego, California. He also had a sister, Sandra Jean Shealer, who died as an infant.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at Stauffer Funeral Home on Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, also at Stauffer Funeral Home.
Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens following the service. All are welcome to attend.
A reception at American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 will take place immediately after interment.
Donations in memory of Sheldon can be made to the American Cancer Society or Frederick American Legion FSK Post 11.