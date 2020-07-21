Sheldon T. Rosenthal

Sheldon T. Rosenthal passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2016 in Illinois. He was born on March 18, 1941.

Services were held on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, at 1 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 18400 S. Pulaski Ave., Country Club Hills, IL 60478.

