Shelly Renee LaForce, 47, of Frederick, Maryland, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She was the beloved wife of Jack LaForce.
Born on Nov. 26, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Butch Tregoning.
Shelly enjoyed boating, painting, photography, music and being surrounded by her loved ones. Shelly enjoyed spending time at the bay with Jack. They often spent time on the Potomac River with friends and family. She loved Kid Rock. Shelly went on nine Kid Rock cruises and to numerous concerts. She will be missed by the Chillin’ the Most Family. Shelly was a dog lover, and she will be missed by her whole pack — Marley, Charley, Eppie, and Fuzzy.
At the time of her passing, Shelly was the CFO at Digital Receiver Technology (Boeing) in Germantown, Maryland. She was brilliant, business oriented and highly regarded at work. She will be remembered by her team and peers. Recently, Shelly was recognized by the Boeing Company during Women’s History Month for being an inspirational woman in leadership. Prior to joining DRT, Shelly worked in public accounting with McGladrey & Pullen. Shelly earned both her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
In addition to Jack, Shelly is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Tammy Tregoning; nephews, Nicholas Tregoning and Michael Rider; great-nephew, Landon, and stepson, Tyler LaForce. She will be remembered by numerous other family members and friends.
Shelly was preceded in death by her son, Codey Edward Seiss; maternal grandparents, Kenny and Doris Sweeney; and paternal grandparents, Howard and Doris Tregoning.
The family expresses gratitude for the care, love, and support provided by Dr. Aboulafia, Dr. Stanziale, and the entire team at Franklin Square Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, (Frederick), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland, where a celebration of Shelly’s life journey will begin at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland, immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Cancer Society in Shelly’s name.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.