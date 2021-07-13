Sheridan Minnick

Sheridan L. Minnick, 62, of Middletown, MD, peacefully entered into eternal life to be with his savior, on July 1, 2021.
He was born on May 17, 1959, the son of Leonard J. Minnick and Ruby J. (Lewis) Minnick.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John G. Minnick and Geneva V. Minnick and his maternal grandmother, Marshie I. Wolfe.
He is survived by his parents, his very caring aunt, Garnetta Harne and many aunts, one uncle and many cousins.
Sheridan’s ability to play the guitar was the highlight of his life. He played rock ‘n roll, country, bluegrass and other styles of music. He has performed abroad, across Canada and the USA with various groups. He also liked to hunt, fish and ride motorcycles. Sheridan excelled at many talents. He will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be determined and announced at a later date.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.