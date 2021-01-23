Sherman Douglas Wood born Aug. 1, 1942, in Bedford County Virginia, passed on to his heavenly home Jan. 19, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital ICU from COVID. Sherman was born to Charles Ira and Ruby Virginia Wood. He graduated from Montvale High School in 1960. He married Dorothy Ann Dick Wood on October 12, 1962. Sherman was working for AT&T Telephone Company in Warrenton, VIrginia. They moved to Frederick, Maryland, in September 1963, when he transferred to Monrovia, Maryland.
Sherman worked at multiple locations, including the Pentagon, until his retirement after 29 ½ years at AT&T. Sherman never really “retired” — he went on to work multiple jobs for various companies; hauling grain for local farmers,driving a school bus, Biowhittaker, Frederick News Post customer service deliveries and was currently employed as a full time delivery parts person for NAPA Worman’s Mill.
Sherman attended church and enjoyed church choirs his entire life. He attended First Baptist Church in Brunswick, singing in their choir and holiday contattas for years. He moved on to worship and sing at other churches, finally settling in at Petersville Luther Chapel, Petersville, Maryland.
Sherman always helped with the Brunswick Community Show, and was a member of the Brunswick FFA Alumni Association. As a member of the Montvale FFA, Sherman won multiple awards in his youth. Sherman also helped organize and announce the Antique Carriage Parade at the Great Frederick Fair for 51 years. He also helped run the Antique Car Show and Parade for 50 years.
Sherman could always be found at the athletic fields. From 1976 to 1989 he would be found every weekend at the old concession stand for the Brunswick Midget Football League games. As his children aged out of sports, he spent his time with the grandchildren instead. He would be found at football, baseball, track and field, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer and softball venues or theaters, concerts or recitals — cheering his grandchildren on!
Sherman’s love of horses is evident in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Horses have always been a part of his life — whether riding, driving and/or showing. He taught his kids to love riding, even if only with a halter and baler twine. He still has his gorgeous Western Parade Saddle — used for years on his Palomino — Misty. The carriages and driving were an important part of his life he loved to share. He enjoyed being the chauffeur of the 4-H King and 4-H Queen at the Antique Carriage Parade every chance he could get.
Sherman is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Ann Dick Wood; his children Kathy Axline (Richard), Pamela Harshman (Jeff), Mary Anderson (Curtis) and Timothy Wood (Michelle). Also grandchildren Allan Axline (Katie), Andy Axline (Megan Combs), Jared Harshman, Kendall Harshman, Dalton Anderson, Mallory Anderson, Faith Anderson, Alexander Wood, and Katherine Wood. Also his beloved great grandson — Cooper Axline. Bonus grandson — Jarred Droneburg (Bri).
Sherman, one of twelve children, is also survived by siblings Raymond Wood (Carrie), Mae Brookshier, Eleanor Overstreet, Frances Stanley (William), and Joyce Blankenship. Also sisters-in-law Ann Wood, Evyleen Wood, and Sheree Wood. Sherman is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sherman is predeceased by brothers and sister-in-laws Mack Wood (Annie), James Wood, Leonard Wood (Bobbie), Maurice Wood, Charles Wood, and stillborn sister.
Graveside services will be held at the Park Heights Cemetery, Brunswick, Maryland. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private service with a Celebration of Sherman’s Life to be held at a later, safer date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petersville Luther Chapel, Linda Morris, 4232 Gene Hemp Road, Jefferson, Maryland 21755.