Sherri Grice died April 27, 2022, at her home in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was 66 years old. Sherri was born in 1956 in Frederick, Maryland, to A. John and Doris Grice. She is survived by her three siblings, Vanessa McCambridge, John Grice and Felicia Anderson; cousins, Rick and Rusty Shaw, and Vonnie and Fred Parker; a niece, Kristen Kirgan; two nephews; two great-nephews; and two special friends as close to her as family, John Pyle and Wanda Boward.
Always an adventurer, she loved motorcycles from a young age. Her favorite childhood Christmas gift was the minibike she got when she was 12 years old. In her late teens and 20s, she was a trophy-winning amateur motocross and enduro racer. She was a trend setter, racing with the guys.
She was a woman of many talents — a remarkable musician, woodworker, artist and information technology professional. She became accomplished in anything she put her mind to. A graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School class of 1974, she began her computer career at Frederick Computer Products, and most recently, she worked at ThriveWell Tech.
So many of us enjoyed being entertained by Sherri’s guitar and vocals. She would often delight us by bringing her musical equipment to our backyard barbecues and gatherings to surprise us with her music and turn our party into an event to be remembered. We each had our own favorites — from “Me and Bobbie MeGee” to “Helplessly Hoping” to “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or your charity of choice.
The family is planning a celebration of life for June. Details will be forthcoming from Sherri’s siblings.
