Sherrie Baxter

On Jan. 18, 2022, we lost, and heaven received a beautiful soul. Sherrie was born on May 5, 1962, and lived in Frederick County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late June Lee Baxter and Maxwell Clay Baxter, of Brunswick. She is survived by her son, Maxwell C. Baxter II, whom she loved very much.
Sherrie enjoyed life and loved her Lord Jesus. She was close to and very caring of her many friends. As a nurse of Frederick Primary Care Associates, she gave compassion to her patients. Sherrie always had a heart for those in need.
As per Sherrie’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Charitable donations, in honor of Sherrie, can be sent to Frederick Christian Fellowship Church, Doctors Without Borders, or Hospice of Frederick County.
Pictures friends and family would like to share can also be placed on the Stauffer Funeral Home website, where expressions of sympathy may be offered (staufferfuneralhome.com).