Sherry LaRue “Dee Dee” Greenfield, 72, of Maugansville and formerly of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Charlottes Home in Maugansville. Born in Frederick on October 19, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Ernest P. and Dorothea Fritz Greenfield.
Surviving is a son, James Greenfield and her brother, E. Wayne Greenfield and his wife Julia.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers at Charlottes Home, especially, Kathy.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dee Dee’s name to Charlotte Home, 13715 Village Mill Drive, Maugansville, MD 21767.