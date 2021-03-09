Sherry E. Kemp, 69, of Frederick, a local artist and musician, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home. Born in Frederick, on Sept. 28, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Margarete McClain Kemp.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1969 and enjoyed attending class reunions. She received her bachelor’s degree from Hood College. She was self taught as an artist and musician.
Sherry lived an active and well rounded life. She was a mail carrier for several years in Frederick and Mount Airy. She worked for the Dairy Heard Improvement Association for the University of Maryland and also dealt in Antiques. She loved music and was active with the FCC Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. Since 1987 she was a member of the Rohrersville Cornet Band and donated many hours at the band hall designing and making the band hall stage curtain. She had a green thumb and loved working with all kinds of flowers. Sherry was a member of the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren.
Sherry as an artist had painted many different scenes and people Her one painting of her grandmother peeling apples was loved by many. She also had a wonderful relationship with Barry and Harry Richardson, David Yontz and other local artists. Sherry also was asked to finish a painting for Barry Richardson, by his wife, after his death. She had a great love for trains and history in Frederick. She recently said, “Thanks to all it has been a wonderful run”. She will be sadly missed by her sweet babies, Peter, Sister and Sahcha, her beloved cats.
Sherry is survived by her brother, Alan Kemp and wife Barbara and their daughter Elena, of Frederick. She had many good friends, including Pat Ropp, Linda Ford, Tina and Dave Adkins, Toby Gibbon, Marty Young, John and Kathy Renn and Blaise Bezold.
The family would like to thank the Frederick Health Hospice and caregivers, Tina and Dave, nurse and former classmate, Linda, for their loving care. Also many caring friends, too many to mention here, but you know who you are for their visits, prayers and great food.
Private burial will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. A celebration of Sherry’s life will take place at a later date, on her farm in Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770 or to The Rohrersville Cornet Band of Washington County, 4315 Main St., Rohrersville, MD 21779.