Sherry Lynn Heffner, 56, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Born on April 4, 1966, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Harry Nelson Burns Sr. and the late Cynthia Mae (Miller) Burns.
Sherry was a 1984 graduate of Brunswick High School. She worked for the U.S. Army Civilian Housing Office as a project assistant. Sherry enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and genealogy.
She is survived by her three children, son, Blake Heffner and wife Courtney with granddaughter Charlotte Heffner, son, Chase Heffner and daughter Shayna Heffner; and siblings, Nelson Burns Jr., Melanie and husband Claude Kentner, and Emily Burns. Sherry is also survived by her life partner, Jeffrey King; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave. in Brunswick, Maryland.
A celebration of Sherry’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, (Brunswick). The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.