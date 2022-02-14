Sherry Dianna Racey, age 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Feb. 11, 2022.
She was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Feb. 5, 1943, and was the daughter of Robert Hiltner Sr. and Blanche King Hiltner.
Sherry married her late husband in 1971. She worked as a seamstress for H.L. Hartz & Sons for several years, then became a stay-at-home mom and provided child care in her home. She later returned to Hartz before accepting a position at Reeves Manufacturing.
Sherry enjoyed sewing and working in her garden.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Lori Bryant (Dale); son, Jeffrey Raceyp; grandchildren, Abigail Bryant and Deshawn Racey; sister, Shirley Smith; and brother, Ronald Hiltner. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by nine siblings.
Services and interment are private. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.