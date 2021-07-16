Sherry Susan Stinnett, age 58, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Sherry is survived by her beloved daughter Samantha Stinnett, grandson Jaimoni Elijah, granddaughter Ella Bee, mother Janet Stinnett and best friend Kristin Kemp.
Our Sherry will be remembered for her big beautiful smile, intelligence, wicked wit and fierce loyalty to her family. She was a very funny, wise and extraordinarily generous human being who always put the needs, wants and happiness of others before her own.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the many condolences, stories and testimonials they have received in memory of Sherry. Sherry certainly made an incredibly positive impact on many lives both young and old.
There are no words to describe the loss of this special mother, grandmother, daughter and friend...except to say, we love her...we miss her...and we will see her in a little while.
An informal memorial gathering for Sherry will be planned at a later date. Please hold Sherry and her family in your thoughts and prayers.