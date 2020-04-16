Shirlee Barrack

Shirley Ann (Wolfe) Barrack was born November 13, 1935 to Willie C. Wolfe and Dorothy E. (Baker) Wolfe. She was a lifelong resident of Myersville, Maryland and active member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren. Shirley passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 84 at Citizen’s Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley was predeceased by both her parents and her first husband Donald (Jeff) Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Miller Marsden (and son-in-law Bruce); granddaughter, Katie Lynn Marsden and two great-grandchilden, Kolton and Lucas. She will also be missed by her daughter’s best friend, Vicki Frazer and by Donald Barrack and stepson, Donald Barrack Jr.
Shirley graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1953 and then taught second grade in Frederick. After that, one of her favorite jobs was working for many years as an information operator for C&P Telephone Company.
Things that made Shirley smile included, first and foremost, spending time with her granddaughter Katie, family time in Ocean City, eating fried oysters and watching Joe Namath and Robert Redford. She is (and was) lovingly known as “Nana” to her granddaughter and friends at Banner School.
Throughout her life, Shirley was athletic and active with some of her most cherished accomplishments being the fastest in the 50 yard dash in high school and being the first left-handed pitcher on the Harmony Women’s Softball Team.
Later in life she enjoyed the company and activities at Daybreak Adult Day Services which allowed her to thrive and made living at home possible.
At this time services will be private and the family suggests that contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to Daybreak Adult Day Services, Inc. 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, Md. in lieu of flowers. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Citizen’s Care and Rehabilitation Center for their capable and compassionate care.
Arrangements are being handled by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown.