Shirley A. Logue

What is life? Life is a series of moments with an abundance of laughter, tears and joy knit together by one beginning and one ending. It’s not the amount of moments that matter, it’s how the moments are used that define our lives. Shirley Ann (Burdette) Logue made the most of all of her moments and passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 83.
She was born to shine in life on Nov. 27, 1937. It was a Saturday, and what a beautiful Saturday it must have been, as her family of five grew by one precious baby girl. Shirley was born to Samuel and Bertha (Mullinex) Burdette with older brother Leroy and sisters Noreen and Elva.
Growing up a tomboy, playing in the mud, climbing trees, excelling in sports and serving as the president of her 1955 Mount Airy High School class were just a part of who she was. In 1956, Shirley married Robert (Bob) Logue and in 1965 helped found Bob’s Welding and Equipment. She continued to be involved with the family business until her death. Shirley always said to do what you love, and she did exactly that, enjoying an incredible 63-year career as a hairdresser.
Shirley had the ability to befriend anyone anywhere and was often lovingly considered a second mom to many. If you were friends, you were family to her. She had a heart of gold, and it came naturally to her to help people in any way she could.
Shirley stayed active and involved in everything her children and grandchildren were a part of. It didn’t matter what it was, “MiMi” was there cheering them on. She was a great cook but was known for her phenomenal baking skills.
Warrior-strong is how she lived her life, instilling in her children that no matter how many times life knocks you down, always get back up, embrace the lesson, find the hidden joy and hold it close.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob Logue; and grandson, Case Laney.
Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She leaves behind sons, David Logue and fiancee’ Karen Harvey, and Michael Logue; daughter, Shelly Logue Laney and son-in-law, Mike Laney, all of New Windsor; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Charlie Hahn, of Libertytown; grandchildren, Lauren and Collin Logue and Hannah, Grant, Emmie, Brynnie and Josie Laney. In addition to a bounty of dear friends and family, she also leaves behind former daughter-in-law, Beth Logue; brother-in-law, Larry Gartrell; niece and nephew, Debbie Gartrell Kemp and Allen Gartrell; nephew, Roger Aleshire; and nieces, Angie and Stacey Pollatos and Shelly Aleshire.
Gone from this earthly world but never from our hearts, Shirley will live on in every family gathering, her love of parties, pranks and good jokes, as well as her scrumptious desserts.
COVID-19 has changed the way we grieve and honor our loved ones, but we are planning a celebration of life at a later date. Her limited arrangements are a public visitation from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (next to South Carroll High School). Funeral service will be private and livestreamed starting at 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Social distancing and mask must be observed at all times.
A private interment.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Shirley’s name to the John’s Hopkins Children’s Center, 1800 Orleans St., Baltimore, MD 21287 (in honor of her granddaughters Lauren and Josie and the life-saving care provided there).
As a family, we would love for anyone to share their stories or memories of Shirley to laneyacresfarms@gmail.com or to the Logue Family at 14865 Oak Orchard Road, New Windsor, MD 21776
May Shirley’s heart be a part of all of us forever!
