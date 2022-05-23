Shirley Ann Duley, 82, of Frederick, formerly of Mount Airy for 35 years, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born on May 14, 1940. She is survived by her son, Michael Lee Duley and his wife Robyn and a daughter, Shelley Jean Duley as well as her sisters, Roxie Mason and Otsy Osbourne along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 5 at 1:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
The family request in lieu of flowers, any donations to be made to Shelley J. Duley for her future care.
