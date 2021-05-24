Shirley Barnhouse

Shirley L. Barnhouse, 89, of Knoxville, peacefully passed from this life on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Barnhouse who died in 1997.
Born on Feb. 26, 1932, in Yarrowsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Howard Carter and Naomi Himes Carter. She was a homemaker and worked at Windy Meadows Pottery for several years. Shirley was a lifelong member of Brownsville Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by two children: Judy Nuice and husband Tommy of Knoxville and Charles H. Barnhouse and Gloria of Chestnut Grove; three grandchildren: Christy Robinson and husband Jay, Tina Shoemaker and husband Ernie and Jamie Barnhouse; three great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren; as well as Pam Barnhouse who was loved like a daughter. She was preceded in death by two brothers: James K. Carter and Alton B. Carter.
A graveside service and interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Brownsville Heights Cemetery in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Knoxville, MD 21758.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.