Shirley Boller

Mrs. Shirley Anne Boller passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2021, at Northampton Manor in Frederick, Maryland. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Boller.
Born April 27, 1936, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harold N. and Margaret E. (Fraley) Biser. After graduating from Thurmont High School and Hagerstown Business School, Shirley went to work at Moore Business Forms in the accounting department. After several years, she left to raise a family that she deeply loved. In 1975, she went back to work at Superthrift in Thurmont as a cashier, which she enjoyed very much. Since 1986, she was an active member of Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Janet M. Freeman. She is survived by four sons, Terrence Boller and wife Freda, Brian Boller and wife Carol, Donald Boller and wife Kris, and Charles Boller; seven grandchildren, Lauren and fiancé Kevin, Kyle, Jessica and husband Josh, Andrew and wife Erin, Nicholas, Steven and Benjamin; and three great-grandchildren, Marshall, Lilyana and Jaxon. The family would like to thank Ann and Michele for caring for Shirley the last several years.
At the request of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living Inc., G20-B Research Court, Frederick MD 21703 (communitylivinginc.org), or Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg MD 21727 (tomscreekumc.org).