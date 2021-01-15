Shirley E. Brown, 88, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Ministries Nursing Facility in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Shirley was the wife of the late Karl R. Brown.
Born on July 10, 1932, in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Bowers and Margaret E. Haines-Bowers. Shirley worked for 35 years with Frederick County Public Schools, starting as a secretary at Thurmont Middle School before spending several years as a secretary at Sabillasville Elementary School. She retired from FCPS working in their finance department. She was a past member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Sabillasville and was active and enjoyed being a volunteer cook for Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by son, Gordon Brown and wife Karen, of Sabillasville; grandchildren, Karl Brown, Ethan Haines, Zach Haines and Brianna Haines; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Brown (Richard Atwell). She is also survived by friends Eurith and Brad Emerson, Charles “CD” Jr. and Pamela Long; and her two special friends, Shirley Brown and Louise Delauter.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Brown; brothers, Charles H. Brown Jr., John F. Brown and Robert T. Brown; sister, Betty L. Frock; and her dear friend, Dianna Long.
All services will be private.
Interment will be at Browns Cemetery in Foxville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.