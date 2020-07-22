Shirley Burgee

Shirley E. Hann Burgee, 91, of Frederick, passed away on July 17, 2020, at Country Meadows Assistant Living. She was the wife of the late Alvin T. Burgee.
Born on June 17, 1929, in Walkersville, she was the daughter of the late John Samuel Hann and Catherine Krise Hann. On Dec. 7, 1946, she married Alvin T. Burgee who predeceased her.
Mrs. Burgee was a member Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Frederick, MD. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad. She also enjoyed attending church and activities at both Mt Carmel UMC and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Creagerstown. In most recent days she enjoyed taking rides to see Catoctin Mountain and driving through Thurmont, Cregerstown and Walkersville.
Mrs. Burgee is survived by her sisters Gloria Burgee, Audrey Wolfe (Zene) and brother Sylvester Hann (Frances); sisters Carmen Seiss and Delores Rice and brothers John Hann and Harold Hann predeceased her. Mrs. Burgee is survived by her two daughters, Terry Norris , Connie Holliday (Robert), three grandchildren, Tammi Norris , Donald Norris (Billie), Brittany Sylvester (Douglas); eight great-grandchildren, Brett Garris (Nicole), Ryan Garris (Stephanie), Taylor Norris, Dylan Norris, Jacob Norris, Kallie Norris, Kaiden Sylvester, Charlotte Sylvester; three great-grandchildren, Rowen Garris, Quinn Garris and Maverick Garris; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.