Mrs. Shirley Jean Hildebrand, 76, longtime resident of Frederick, and in recent years of New Market, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of William F. Hildebrand. She was born on April 15, 1944, in Dickerson, Maryland. She was a daughter of the late James W. and Beatrice Cheeks Sexton.
Shirley was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1962. She had worked for 30 years at the Fredericktowne Bank and Trust Co., starting as a teller, then becoming a loan officer and eventually a branch manager at several locals. She was a member of the Edgewood Church of God. She loved to travel, which included parts of the United States, Canada and Europe. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed creating many types of crafts. She was patient, kind, caring and giving. She was referred to as a loving angel on earth by those who knew and loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her loving daughter, Kimberly A. Hildebrand and husband Douglas Ricker, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; grandson, William James Powell and wife Corinne; and special great-grandson, Stockton James Powell; special granddaughter, Megan Pratt; and stepgranddaughter, Morgan Ricker-Jacobson, husband Chad and great-grandchildren Rebecca and Hunter, of Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania.
She is also survived by many cousins; and some very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant son at birth; two brothers, Bobby James Sexton and George R. Sexton; two sisters, Maxine Lossee and Nancy Lidie; and nephews, Bobby and Paul Sexton, Joseph Smith and Gary L. Lidie.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and nurses from the Frederick Health Hospice and Frederick Health Home Care.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect, and the family requests that masks be worn inside during visitation/viewing. Funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Frederick County Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Online condolences may be shared at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland.