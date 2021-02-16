Shirley Jean Keith, of Ijamsville, Maryland, was born Jan. 25,1943, to Mary A. Burkhart and Layman Groves. She died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 1, 2021, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer.
As a young girl Shirley was adventurous and kindhearted, and she enjoyed people. Later in life, she enjoyed cooking, reading and homemaking. She had fun yard shopping (as she called it), often returning home with a treasure. She enjoyed having many friends and appreciated visits stopping by for a drink out on the carport.
Her son Kenneth Ray came into her life early on, which gave her a strong desire and motivation to provide for him. Missy, who was born 12 years later gave her and her husband, Billy Keith, a darling little girl to love as well.
Shirley was an example of a hard-working lady at a young age. She had a strong work ethic. She signed several food contracts over the years from running the deli counter at the Talley Ho Pharmacy in Potomac, Diamond Drugs in Gaithersburg, and the Falls Road Golf Course concession stand. She earned the reputation for making the most beautiful sandwiches! Her last position was working for the Montgomery County School system over quality control for all the county school lunch programs. The employees loved their supervisor and her happy disposition. She made going to work enjoyable.
She certainly had a green thumb. She loved her flowers, her well-kept yard and garden. She was thrifty and saved her pennies. She cared about others, routinely putting herself last. She is loved by the community and her friends and neighbors, who were special to her.
Shirley will be remembered as an animal lover. Her many pets over the years were dear to her. She shared her swimming pool with family, friends and neighbors on many hot summer days.
She held herself to a high standard, was quite meticulous, yet accepted others.
This lady will be remembered as someone who was full of love. She touched the lives of all who knew her.
Shirley was loved dearly by her brothers and sisters. Mrs. Irene Smith, of Easton, Maryland, Mrs. Virginia Bennett (deceased), Mr. Charles Edward “Buddy” Groves (deceased), Mrs. Betty Young, of Maugansville, Maryland, and Mr. Ronald L. Burkhart, of Thurmont, Maryland.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Keith, of Potomac, Maryland; and daughter, Melissa A. (Missy) Keith, of Ijamsville, Maryland.
She is very proud of her four grandchildren, Kenny Keith Jr., Courtney Keith Naughton, Kevin Keith and Sierra Keith); and nine great-grandchildren .
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Frederick Humane Society. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and associates at the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute and Frederick Health Hospital, and the kind nurses and caregivers from hospice, all of Frederick County, who meant a great deal to Shirley.
A gravesite service will be performed in the spring.