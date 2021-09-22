Shirley Long

Shirley M. Long, 89, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of Arvin Pary Jones and Alma Dorothy (Shipley) Jones.
Shirley graduated from Emmitsburg High School after attending Brunswick High School for most of high school. She proudly received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland School of Nursing.
Shirley attended Rocky Ridge Church of the Brethren and Graceham Moravian Church. She was an active member of the Ladies Aid Society and Walkersville Homemakers.
Ms. Long was a devoted mother of four children. She was an avid shopper, flower arranger, swimmer and basketball player, and she was a competitive bingo player until the end. Shirley had a great sense of humor and loved to sing along to her favorite songs, using her incredible memory.
She is survived by her children, Gloria Long Rollins and husband Gary, Janice Marie Long and husband Steve Insley, and Steven E. Long and wife Jane; eight grandchildren, Nicki (Drew), Ashby (Dina), Brooks (Katy), Marie (Ryan), Paul (Natalie), Kevin (Crystal), Amy and Jules; and nine great-grandchildren, Sadie, Eden, Shea, Grace, Michael, CeCe, Ida, Greta and Violet. She is also survived by her brother, Euclid Jones and wife Susie; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Lee Long; a brother, Richard Jones; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Jones.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Monocacy Church of the Brethren, 13517 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Rocky Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Rocky Ridge.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com