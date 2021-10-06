Shirley M. Waxman

The family and friends of Shirley Mae MacMaster Waxman of Boyds, Maryland, wish to express with the deepest sorrow the passing of their beloved mother on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Shirley passed peacefully in her home in the presence of her son James F. Waxman and daughter-in-law Kathryn. Born Feb. 4, 1931, of Lucetta and Francis MacMaster in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Shirley remained a devoted wife to Bruce D. Waxman, who preceded her numerous years ago. Her remains will be laid to rest beside his at the Garden of Remembrance in Boyds, Maryland.
Shirley lived a full and rewarding life as a nurse, filled by the grace of God as a servant of his will.
She is survived by her youngest brother, Kenneth MacMaster; daughter, Deborah; and sons, David, Harold, James, Robert and Michael. Additionally, Shirley is survived by 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Affectionately, Shirley was referred to as “the mother of them all.”
Her remains are being handled by Hilton Funeral Home in Barnesville, Maryland. However, in light of the pandemic, she would not want people to gather to show their respects. The family plans on holding a memorial service, hopefully when it is safe enough in the spring. Immediate family only will be gathering over Thanksgiving to honor our matriarch.
Since Shirley was a practicing nurse for more than 50 years, in lieu of flowers, the immediate family will graciously accept donations in her name to be sent directly to the American Heart Association in honor of a life dedicated to medicine.