Shirley Mae Shipley, 92, of Damascus, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Shirley was born Dec. 11, 1929, and was raised on Main Street in Ellicott City by her parents, Edith and Frank J. Stapf. She married the late Samuel Hilton Shipley in 1950 and celebrated 60 years of marriage at the time of Sam’s passing. Shirley worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company when she was young and enjoyed duckpin bowling. She was also active in the community, co-founding the Damascus Opportunity Shop in 1968, a nonprofit organization and cooperative of area churches to provide clothing for the less fortunate and needy in the area. Shirley was also a charter member of the First Baptist Church in Damascus.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, John Shipley and Samuel “Buddy” Shipley II. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris “Shea” Stapf; and her brothers, Calvin “Pete” Stapf and Frank “Duke” Stapf.
Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 23 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Shirlen will officiate. Interment will follow in Upper Seneca Baptist Cemetery in Cedar Grove. For those attending, a mask or face covering is required.
