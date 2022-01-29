Mrs. Shirley Mullican, age 93, Frederick, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Born on Aug. 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John E. Wilcox Sr. and Bessie Jane Marshall Wilcox.
She was the wife of Herbert Mullican Sr., who passed away on July 24, 1979, at their summer home on Hopper’s Island on the Eastern Shore. Shirley was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1946, and was a life member of the original Parkway Church of God.
For a number of years, she had worked for Potomac Edison Co., where she met and married her husband. She retired from the Frederick County Health Department in 1988, having served as secretary and administrative aide to four different Frederick County health officers. She held the position for 20 years. After retirement, she enjoyed cooking and baking and sharing goodies with family and friends. In 1982, she entered a bake-off contest at the Cozy Restaurant. Her Mexican wedding cake was one of the winners. They had included this cake on their menu and buffet every day until the restaurant closed.
She was the last of her immediate family and is survived by a daughter-in-law and a grandson; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins. She also leaves a good friend, Brenda Watkins, of Walkersville, whom she called on for so many things. They shared a lot of good times together.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, “Gene” Mullican; four sisters, Lurabell Rothenhoefer, Helen Fellows, Mary Rippeon and Betty Kasa; and four brothers, John E. Wilcox Jr., Charles, Marshall and John Eppley. Shirley loved all animals and lost her last precious little black pug on Oct. 21, 2015.
Shirley had a wonderful life and was blessed with many friends, including her neighbors in Monocacy Village since 1955.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, all services will be private. Burial will be in the Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery in Browningsville, Maryland. She requests that contributions be made to the Frederick County Humane Society.
