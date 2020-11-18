Shirley Poss

Shirley A. Poss, 84, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Shirley resided in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and in her earlier years, she resided in Middletown, Maryland. The beloved wife of late husband of 36 years Henry K. Poss, Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Hester (Palmer) Moss and Solomon Moss; and brother, Solomon Moss Jr.
She was the loving mother of Karen Blonder (partner, David Stephenson) and Melissa Trickett (husband, Mark); and grandmother to Madeleine Blonder and Andrew, Caitlin and Ashley Trickett.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, W. Green Street (corner of Route 17), Middletown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the American Brain Foundation at americanbrainfoundation.org. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.