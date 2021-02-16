Shirley Virginia Lyles

Shirley, known as “Nana” to her kids, was born on Feb. 12, 1941, in Frederick, Maryland to Herbert and Janie (White) Weedon. She received her GED in Monterey, California. She met and married George Thomas Lyles Jr. on Nov. 29, 1968, in Fredrick, Maryland. With his military obligation, they moved their small family to many places both domestic and abroad. They ultimately settled in Junction City, Kansas, where George retired at Fort Riley from the United States Army.
Shirley was very involved in the community both in her professional and in her private life. She was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, Heroines of Jericho, Fayum Court No. 192 and Sunflower Chapter No. 58 OES; a former member of Cyrenes, Ashley Washam Epps No. 75; and an Eastern Star both in Junction City and Manhattan, Kansas. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother and loyal friend.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 52 years, George Thomas Lyles Jr., of Junction City, Kansas; daughter, Joyce Lyles, of Junction City, Kansas; daughter, Debbie Hoy, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; son, Anthony (Rebecca) Lyles, of Lawrence, Kansas; son, Gary (Norma) Lyles, of Temecula, California; daughter, Torrie Lyles, of Junction City, Kansas; daughter, Terri Lyles, of Manhattan, Kansas; son-in-law, Redo Purnell, of Junction City, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Herbert (Belma) Weedon, of Frederick, Kansas; brother, Howard Weedon, of Junction City, Kansas; sister, Betty Rowe, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Paul, Earl and Lewis Weedon; daughter, Theresa Purnell; and brother-in-law James Rowe.
A home going celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Larry Jones officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Shirley, please visit www.johnsonJC.com.