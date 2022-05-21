Shirley Wachter

Shirley Ann Wachter, 80, of Frederick, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Frederick Health and Rehab. She was born July 6, 1941, in Frederick and was the daughter of the late Fess and Mildred Baugher.
Shirley was a loving mother and devoted homemaker, and she enjoyed taking care of her garden.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Harry Lee Wachter Jr.; her children, Tina Dorsey (Nick), Martha Masser, John Crouse Jr., Mike Crouse, Danny Crouse (Heidi) and Butchie Wachter (Stephanie Doyle); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Evelyn Walters. She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Crouse.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at keeneybasford.com.