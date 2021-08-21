Mrs. Shirley Marie Miller Wagaman, formerly of Sabillasville, died Aug. 18, 2021, at Spring Arbor of Frederick. She was the wife of the late C. Richard (Dick) Wagaman. Shirley was born Dec. 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert Leroy “Buzz” and Hazel Ellen (Lewis) Miller, and lived in Catoctin Furnace until her marriage to Dick Wagaman and subsequent move to Sabillasville.
Mrs. Wagaman was a member of the St. Johns United Church of Christ in Sabillasville, was active in the St. John’s Ladies’ Guild and sang in the church choir. She was employed at the Claire Frock Company in Thurmont for a number of years early in her marriage, and after that, she devoted her time to raising three kids, working on the family farm, and helping with church and guild activities. Shirley loved her family, home, gardening and animals.
Mrs. Wagaman is survived by her children, Ellen Hambrick, of Eugene, Oregon, Lynn Kaulius, of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Kenneth Wagaman and wife Christine, of Frederick, Maryland; as well as a grandson, Mike Hambrick, who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. Shirley is also survived by a sister, Betty Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband; and by her sister, Clara Ruth Messner, of Thurmont.
The family would like to send many thanks to the loving and caring staff of Spring Arbor and Hospice of Frederick County for the care Mrs. Wagaman received.
A private family visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 10-11 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont. A graveside service will be held following the visitation at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont. Those wishing to attend the service are encouraged to be at Blue Ridge Cemetery by 11 a.m. to meet the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the animal charity of choice, Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, or to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 16923 Sabillasville Road, Sabillasville, MD 21780.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.