Shirley Wetzel

Mrs. Shirley Mae Wetzel, 74, of Frederick, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Wetzel, who preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2011.
Born Jan. 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Barklow and Phyllis L. Horsey. She retired from Glade Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, where she worked for more than 17 years. She loved traveling with her daughter Stephanie to many tropical islands over the years. She loved Elvis Presley and enjoyed listening to music.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie L. Fogle and husband Michael, of Walkersville; grandson, Danny “Bud” Guariglia, of Hagerstown; great-grandchildren, Tabitha, Jordan, Kylee and Danny Jr.; sisters, Dawn Doody, Kimberly Dorsey (Evan) and Eleanor Williams (Everett); brother, Stanley Barklow; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley is also survived by special friends, Linda Yinger, Barbara Wilson, Janet Brooks, Mick and Belinda Lewis; and special neighbors, Chris and Chad.
She was preceded in death by stepmother, Ruby Barklow (2021); brother, Danny Barklow (1977); sisters, Carolyn Squibb (2000), Pamela Bryant (2010) and Melody Thorpe (2019); mother-in-law, Eva Wetzel (2004); and father-in-law, Arthur Wetzel (2001).
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.
