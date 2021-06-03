On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Simone Marcelle Turnell (Jacoulet) passed away at 89.
Simone was born Dec. 4, 1931, in LaGoulette, Tunisia, where her father, a French military officer, was stationed. Soon after her family made their home in Marseille and Nice, France, where they survived the atrocities of the Nazi occupation during World War II. After the war, Simone fell in love with an American sailor, and they made their home in Nebraska and Alabama before finally settling in Maryland. Simone single-handedly raised her four young children while working two jobs to ensure they could stay in the family home. From Montgomery County, Simone moved to Dorchester County, where she remained for several years until finally settling in Frederick County.
Simone is survived by her children, Debra Turnell (Frederick, Maryland), Sheryll Gent (Vero Beach, Florida), Greg Turnell (Denton, Maryland) and Monique Urban (Conifer, Colorado); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews from the United States, France and Germany. Simone leaves behind a sister, Gilberte Johnson, of Maine, and is pre-deceased by her brother, Jean Jacoulet; and sister, Andre Cavassa, both of France.
Simone’s friends described her as a sweet woman who had a twinkle in her eye and a smile for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. June 27, 2021, at East New Market Baptist Church, 23 Academy St., East New Market, MD 21631.