Ms. Sonja R. Wood, 73, of Frederick, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her residence.
Born February 7, 1948 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Gradon and Gloria “Vickie” (Crutchley) Tobery.
Sonja is srvived by her sons, James Donivan Jr. and wife Leslie and Brian Donivan Sr., grandchildren, Brian Donivan Jr. and Peyton Donivan, brothers, Gradon Tobery and wife Stephanie and Clarence Tobery and wife Susan, numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Those wishing to attend will meet at the FSK Chapel before we process to the gravesite. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.