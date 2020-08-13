Spencer Bowie Sr.

Spencer Monroe “Junie” Bowie Sr., went to his heavenly home on Aug. 9, 2020. Born on Sept. 15, 1936, Frederick, MD, to the late Spencer C. Bowie and Marian L. Bowie. He attended Lincoln High School, in Frederick, MD. He retired from Frederick Iron and Steel, Frederick, MD. He enjoyed being with his family, loved to fish, enjoyed Chuck Norris movies and a good Western.
He is survived by his children; Mary Elizabeth (Cookie) Bowie, of Brunswick, MD, Spencer Monroe (Manny) Bowie Jr., and wife Brenda, of Frederick, MD, Doris Ann (Pebbles) Bowie, of Accokeek, MD, Annette Lynn (Nettie) Bowie-Ballard and husband Jeffrey, of Charlotte, NC; sister’s, Catherine Powell of Frederick, MD, and Mary Hopkins of York, PA,; 18 Grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. His funeral service is on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St. Frederick, MD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is private but can be viewed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.