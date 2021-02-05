Stacey Mae Garry-Minogue, age 46, of Woodsboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in the loving care of her family and doctors who never gave up on her.
Born Oct. 31, 1974, in Bethesda, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph and Katrina Garry of Woodsboro. She was the wife of Joshua J. Minogue, her husband of 19 years. Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are her sweet son, Sullivan James Minogue, 10; and her kindred sister, Rachel Boswell and her husband Edward.
Stacey worked at Frederick Health Hospital for 17 years in several health care positions.
Stacey was inspirational to many for her love of life and her dedication to her Christian ministry, and her love for Jehovah God and his son, Jesus Christ.
At this time, there will be no public visitation or service.
