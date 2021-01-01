Stan Mount

Stanton David Mount, 78, of Lewistown died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home with his family beside him. He was the loving husband of Karen Mount whom he married on June 5, 1965.
Mr. Mount was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Ted O. and Jeanne Mount. He was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Mount.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen, and his children, Barbara Matlock and husband Robert, David Mount and wife Julie, Brian Mount and wife Lisa. He is also survived by his brother, Arthur Mount and wife Shirley. Mr. Mount is the proud grandfather (Pop) of Troy Matlock and wife Kaitlyn, Emily and Aaron Matlock, Nicholas and Nathan Mount and Dalton and Tiffani Mount. He was a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Stan graduated with an associate degree from the University of Florida, a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Hofstra University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 25 years of employment. During retirement he was employed at Stauffer Funeral Home and was a courier for Frederick County Bank. He served as an election judge for Frederick County for many years.
Stan enjoyed volunteering for various service organizations. He was an active member of: Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company, Juniors Fire Company and Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company as a volunteer EMT/firefighter for over 30 years. He served as assistant treasurer for WVRC and was awarded life membership in 2008. He was an active member of the Lewistown Ruritans, serving as secretary. He volunteered for the Thurmont Food Bank and the Frederick Literacy Council, teaching adults to read. He became a member of the Lewistown United Methodist Church in 1976. He was a youth group leader and served as the finance chairperson.
The Mount family wishes to express their appreciation to Frederick Health Hospice, the Hospice wing at Frederick Health Hospital and Citizen’s Rehab for the compassionate care given to Stan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Rd., Thurmont, MD 21788, Lewistown Ruritans (same address as church) or Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company, PO Box 202, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of Stan’s life will be held at a later date.
