Stanley Adamiak, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Homewood Retirement Center in Frederick, Maryland. He was born in Newark, New Jersey on November 18, 1929, graduated from Belleville High School (1947), and from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (1951) with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. Stan served our country as a first lieutenant in the United States Army while stationed in Korea.
As a member of the Timonium (MD) United Methodist Church, he volunteered with meal preparation for events and provided transportation for those in need. He served as the treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 328 when his wife and children were members. He was an avid golfer and an amazing polka dancer! You could always count on Stan to bring a smile to your day with his positive and humorous disposition.
Stan was the child of Stan and Elizabeth Adamiak. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Stapish Adamiak (Frederick, MD), children Chris (Rebecca) of Lake Forest, CA; Stan (Lisa) of Edmond, OK; David (Stacey) of Livingston, TX (formerly Walkersville, MD); and Anne Louise Adamiak of White Post, VA. He shared this life with four siblings Alice, James, Betty, and Pauline (deceased). Stan’s grandchildren include Dan (Erica) Adamiak of Herndon, VA; Matt (Madeline and great granddaughter Elsie) Adamiak of Richmond, VA; Emily Adamiak of Eugene, Oregon; Patrick Adamiak of San Antonio, TX; and Megan Mounts of Washington, DC.
A celebration of life will be held at Timonium Methodist Church, (2300 Pot Spring Road Timonium, MD 21093) on July 22, 2021 at 11 am, the family will receive friends one hour prior. A brief prayer gathering will be held graveside at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
