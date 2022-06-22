Stanley Bowie

Mr. Stanley Bradford Bowie, 68, of Frederick, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Kimberly Edith Bowie. Born Dec. 3, 1953, he was the son of the late Charles Calvin Bowie and the late Monterey Mae Booth Bowie. Stanley received a kidney in 2006. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Kia Bowie and Jessica Bowie; three sons, Keith Bowie, Miles Bowie and Javon Bowie; two sisters, Jennifer Hall (Willis) and Barbara Bowens (Antonio); and three brothers, Charles Bowie Jr. (Yvonne), Donald Bowie (Vivian) and Michael Bowie ( Audrey). In addition to his parents, Charles and Monterey, he was preceded in death by one sister, Monterey (Sis) Bowie; and one brother, Phillip E. Bowie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial to celebrate Stanley’s life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. William Johnson, nephrologist, and Dr. Azeb Tesfalidet for taking care of Stanley for the past 19 years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association in Stanley’s name. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
