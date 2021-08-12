Stanley Campbell

Stanley Roy Campbell, 89, of Boonsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home.
Born on Jan. 8, 1932, in Hagerstown, he was the son of the late Stansie Washington Campbell and Ethel Verona (McKeever) Campbell. He will be remembered by his wife of 67 years, Thelma Mae Moser Campbell.
He was co-owner of F&C Distributing Company, Inc. near Funkstown for 35 years before his retirement in 1996. He was a member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren. He was a lifetime member of the Elks 378 Moose International, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1136, Son of the American Legion, Williamsport Redmen Tribe 84, Boonsboro Lions Club, and the Boonsboro Ambulance and Rescue Auxiliary. He was the proud and devoted maker of the great country ham sandwiches at both the Boonsboro Carnival and Boonesborough Days. Stanley was a volunteer at Hagerstown Community College Cafe for 25 years, and a member of Tops 446 for 25 consecutive years. He enjoyed being with the Jolly Knotters at Pleasant View when they made quilts for the disaster auction. He was a past member of Charles Town Horseman’s Association and loved training his horses for about 30 years. Stanley enjoyed taking trips and playing cards with Shirley Barker, Betty Moser and great-grandson, Brady Woodring.
In addition to his wife, Thelma, Stanley is survived by two daughters, Denise Hall (Dave) and Sandra Blickenstaff (Steve); son, Randy Campbell (Donna); four grandchildren, Michelle Woodring (Greg), Heather Brooks (Jason), Larisha Bernard (Andrew) and Christopher Blickenstaff; great-grandchildren, Brady and Calli Woodring, Jazzalyn, Oliviana, Justice, Brielle and Martel Brooks, and Serenity and Storm Bernard; stepgreat-grandchildren, Whitley Myers, Ryan McFarland (Abigail) and Kayla Garretson (Noah); and seven stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Kinley and Kyler Myers, Hannah, Adeline, Seth and Elias McFarland, and Caroline Garretson. Stanley is also survived by one brother, Malcolm Campbell.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Mason, Daisy Berkebile and Virginia Hawkins; and brother, Johnny Campbell.
A celebration of Stanley’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 6213 Picnic Woods Road in Jefferson, with Rev. Tim May officiating. Burial will be at the adjoining church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike in Boonsboro, and one hour prior to services on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church in Jefferson.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.