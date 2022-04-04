Stanley Gnatowski

Mr. Stanley Raymond Gnatowski, 88, of Clarksburg, passed away on March 30, 2022. He was the loving husband of Carol Jean Gnatowski, his wife of 63 years.
Born Nov. 16, 1933, in Natrona, Pennsylvania, Ray was the son of the late Walerjan and Katarzyna Gnatowski. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and received his Bachelor’s degree from Indiana State Teacher’s College (now I.U.P). He attended Morgan State University with a National Science Foundation grant, where he earned his master’s degree in mathematics. He taught in Baltimore County Public Schools and then Montgomery County Public Schools (Richard Montgomery High School) from 1967 until he retired in 1993. He also taught at Montgomery College Germantown Campus until 2007. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Gnatowski is survived by three children, Bruce, Dennis and Barbara; siblings, Theresa, Henry, Sylvia and Rosemarie; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9250E Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (wish.org) or Operation Smile (operationsmile.org).