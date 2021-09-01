Mr. Stanley Lee Cole, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Aug. 24, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Carol Cole.
Born Oct. 17, 1938, Stanley was the son of the late Gilbert Cole and Virginia Vertz. Growing up in Sandy Hook, Maryland, he would join the Air Force and then go on to working for CSX railroad company out of Point of Rocks until he retired. He enjoyed metal detecting for many years, as well as fishing with his grandkids. He loved Civil War history and trips to Gettysburg, as well as World War ll history.
Mr. Cole joins his two brothers, Roger Cole and William Cole, and two sisters, Etta Pineda and Bonnie Davis, in heaven. He is survived by his children, Stanley Cole Jr. and Robert Cole (Teresa), both of Frederick, and Samantha Copeland, of Jefferson; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Marlene Hackley, of Knoxville, Maryland.
Friends may gather for a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 20214 Locust Grove Road, Rohrersville, MD 21770.