Stanley Rippeon

On Christmas day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, Stanley Nelson Rippeon, 86, of Mount Airy, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. He was the dearly beloved husband for nearly 60 years, of Buna L. Rippeon (nee McElroy), who died in 2016.
Loving father to Dawn L. Bowman and husband David, and Dena C. Hartmann and husband Randy. Devoted grandfather 'Poppy Stanley', to Dylan S. Hartmann and wife Heather, Dustin R. Hartmann, Lindsay J. Knapp and husband Jason, Jason C. Bowman and wife Jessica; adoring great grandfather to Judah and Noa Hartmann, Stella Knapp, Layla and AJ Bowman.
Born August 24, 1935 on the family's dairy farm in Howard County, Stanley was preceded in death by his cherished parents Harry H. and Miriam C. Rippeon, siblings Mary Jane Sullivan, H. Donald and Clark H. Rippeon.
A graduate of Lisbon High School, he was a member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company and served in the United States Army National Guard. Stan was an excellent mechanic, often repairing tractors, equipment and cars for family and friends. It brought him infinite joy that he shared his mechanical abilities with his grandsons. He retired after a successful career with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company (now a subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc.) and honed his woodworking hobby, crafting beautiful furniture pieces as well as intricate toys and models from his own designs.
Always a quiet follower of Christ who tried to live his deep faith every day, our father's sweet, uncomplaining nature, boundless love for his family, his kind and gentle soul, his generosity of spirit, his mischievous grin at a good natured joke, will be sorely missed by all.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Haight Funeral Home and Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 5, 2021 at 10 am at Friendship Baptist Church, 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, with Pastor Mark Massey officiating. Interment at Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville MD. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville MD 21784. For those in attendance at the funeral service, masks are required at the Church and recommended during visitation at the funeral home, subject to change.