Stefanie A. Rupertus, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, Charles Rupertus; her daughter, Nicole (Jason) Leger; and two granddaughters, Avery and Leah. She is also survived by her step-son, Brendon Rupertus.
Stefanie was extremely devoted to her career in the mental health field. Most recently, she worked at the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless (MCCH), where she fulfilled roles as a program director and a senior programs officer. Some of her responsibilities included leading intensive emergency shelter programs for individuals with serious and persistent mental illness and heading programs dedicated to veterans. Stefanie’s compassion and dedication to serving people experiencing homelessness and mental illness cannot be overstated.
In her free time, Stefanie enjoyed attending concerts with her friends. Some of her favorite shows included Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, Emmylou Harris and Don Henley and the Eagles. Stefanie also loved playing with her cats, bird watching and spoiling her granddaughters.
Stefanie had a significant impact on so many people and will be greatly missed. She will be forever loved by her family and friends. Contributions in memory of Stefanie can be made to the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless.