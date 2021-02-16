On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Stella Holden, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 75. Stella was born on Sept. 5, 1945, in Metapan, El Salvador, to Eduardo Lemus Valiente and Marta Del Socorro Leiva.
In El Salvador, she was one of the first women detectives. She immigrated to the United States in the 1970s and held various jobs throughout the years, as well as cared for her aging mother until her passing at the age of 95. On June 8, 1996, she married Richard Holden and raised a daughter together, Andrea Fluke.
Stella worked up until she was no longer able to, caring for small children at an in-home daycare in Germantown. In her spare time, she loved watching movies and telenovelas, and caring for her granddaughter, Katelyn. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her sisters, who all live in the area and loved her very much. She was known for her kindness, her sense of humor and love for her family.
Stella was preceded in death by her father, Eduardo; and her mother, Marta. She is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Andrea Fluke; son-in-law, Keith; as well as her granddaughter, Katelyn. She also has a large extended family of sisters, nieces, and nephews in the area.
A Mass and funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Parish Church located at 18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville, Maryland, with the graveside service to begin directly after the Mass at 11:45 a.m. at the parish cemetery. Flowers or donations may be sent to the Holden Family at 11704 Piedmont Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CJD foundation in her honor (https://cjdfoundation.org/ways-give-back).