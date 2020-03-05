Mrs. Stella Irene Lewis, 77, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harry S. Lewis, Born in Frederick on October 15, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Harry David and Edith Irene Nusbaum Winpigler.
Stella had worked at the Weis Market at Spring Ridge in the produce department and with the salad bar. She had attended the Mount Carmel United Methodist Church and also a church in Boonsboro.
Surviving is a daughter, Tammy M. Viers and husband Stanton M., of New Market; a niece, Sandra Moreland and husband Ray; and a nephew, Zane Winpigler and wife Wendy; a step-grandson, Stanton C. Viers. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry D. “Buttons” Winpigler and a sister, Beulah M. “Bootie” Levering.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Those wishing to attend should assemble within the main gate by 9:45 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Raymond Moreland will officiate.
Arrangements are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.