Stella Nunemaker

Mrs. Stella E. Nunemaker, 84, of Thurmont, passed away at home surrounded by family on May 25, 2021. She was the wife of the late James “Bud” Robert Nunemaker, who passed in 2000.
Born May 8, 1937, in Poolesville, Maryland, Stella was the daughter of the late Hosely and Clarice Whisman Gravely. She is survived by two children, Sharon Droneburg and husband Kenneth, of Thurmont, and Kimberly Beard and husband Mike, of Jacksonville, Florida; her adopted son, Gordy March; her sister, Edith Fowler (Lee), of Dickerson, Maryland; four grandchildren, Kenneth Jr. and Steven Droneburg, of Thurmont, Nick Droneburg (Rikki), of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Amanda King (Devin), of Jacksonville, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Droneburg, and Dustin and Holden King; and granddoggies, Peyton, Bentley, Nova, Bronco, Bubba, Holly and Missy. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sarah Stambaugh (Dick), Barb Smith (Smitty) and Patty Flohr (Dave); brother-in-law, Jack Nunemaker (Nancy); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
In addition to her loving husband, Stella was preceded in death by her son, Charles Michael Hewitt; a daughter, Kathy Diane Hewitt; a sister, Martha Sexton; and brothers, Junior Gravley, Earl Gravley Sr., Ralph Gravley and Ernie Gravley.
Stella loved listening to country music (especially live performances). She loved word search and crossword puzzles, and romance novels. She was a well-loved waitress and bartender for many years at Fools III and Galotti’s in Gaithersburg. Stella particularly enjoyed seeing her friends at Cactus Flats, where she drank her Budweiser from a bottle (never a glass). She always said, “Celebrate me with a drink.”
A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 in the Garden of Christus at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stella’s memory may be made to any animal shelter or charity.