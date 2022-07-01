It is with great sorrow that the family of Stephanie Anderson announces her sudden and unexpected passing at her home in Germantown, Maryland, on June 17, 2022. She was just 54 years young.
Stephanie shined bright as an executive administrative specialist for the D.C. Metro Board of Directors. She was a deeply involved grandmother, a devoted mother, a support system to her sisters, and a reliable friend to countless others. Stephanie was one of a kind. Her smile was out of this world, her laugh was contagious, and her kindness was unmatched. She was beautiful, caring, confident, independent and a hard worker. She traveled to Colombia often and had a vast network of friends and loved ones there. A graduate of Middletown High school in 1985, she soon moved to Germantown, where she spent her adult years. A social butterfly by nature, she was well known throughout the Montgomery County and Frederick areas. She was a generous person, loved to do good for others, and thrived on helping those in need. The world has lost such an amazingly beautiful soul.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Malkowski and Zoe Mejia, of Frederick, Maryland.
She is survived by her children, Sara Malkowski Scholl (Josh) and Mike Moore; grandchildren, JJ, Trent, Chase, Amyah and Zoe; sisters, Andrea Smith, Natalie Reineke, Nikole Malkowski and Heather O'Brien; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.