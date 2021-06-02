Stephen Angleberger

Stephen E. Angleberger, 71, of Frederick, Maryland, loving husband, father and brother, traveled to be in the comfort of the Lord’s arms on May 28, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Frances and Preston Angleberger.
Steve was easygoing and had a delightful (albeit a little quirky) sense of humor. He loved his family and friends, and enjoyed gatherings with them at home or at music gigs. Other than family, playing drums was the love of his life. He was an enthusiastic and well-known drummer throughout Frederick County and loved playing with a number of musicians and bands for more than 50 years. Steve graduated from Walkersville High School. During his life, he had many hats (literally, he loved hats) but worked as a milkman, truck driver, bus driver, bicycle shop owner and small engine mechanic. He worked for a number of years at Fredericktowne Yamaha.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years; his loving son, Taylor Angleberger and wife Kelly; brother, Michael Angleberger and wife Janie; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he enjoyed.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday June 5, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick. Masks are optional for those who have been fully vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick County Hospice, or visit Steve’s obituary on www.resthaven.us to plant a memorial tree in his honor.