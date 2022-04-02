Stephen Anthony LeRoux burnt brightly, a supernova that left cosmic levels of love, advocacy, selflessness, brilliance and wit in his wake. He was a once-in-a-generation human being who ignited inspiration, laughter, contemplation and rejuvenation in every soul — person or canine — that was lucky enough to encounter him. Stephen passed away at home surrounded by his closest family and friends on Friday, March 25, 2022, at age 38.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Emily, who was the love of his life; his exultant mother, Megan; his devoted Irish twin brother, Daniel; two half siblings, Jake and Matthew; and two loving pups, Apollo and Sidney. Stephen died from the rapid onset of colorectal cancer. Stephen’s medical diagnosis at such a young age has been a rapidly growing issue in the world today. He would advocate for everyone — especially for those who identify as male — to schedule routine colonoscopies to avoid a similar tragedy.
Due to the blessings of modern medicine, Stephen was not in pain when he died. In a continuation of his lifelong service to others, Stephen’s final request was to have his body donated to science.
The Beginning: Stephen was born Nov. 7, 1983, in Olney, Maryland. He spent his earliest years listening attentively to his grandfather speak about the civil rights movement and the ever-present demand for justice — the need for people to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. It was because of his grandfather that Stephen longed to advocate for others. The deal was sealed at the age of 18, when Stephen joined Frederick High School’s mock trial team to impress a girl — and instead fell head over heels ... with the law. Stephen graduated second in his class from Frederick High School and sailed through undergraduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh in just three years, earning a dual Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts in marketing in 2005. When later asked why he chose marketing as a preface for law school, he proudly answered “because everyone that goes to law school does political science.” Stephen was certainly not “everyone.”
When the cutoff date for law school acceptance was approaching and Stephen had still not heard back, he drove himself to the University of Baltimore, School of Law, sat himself down in the waiting area, and refused to leave until he was admitted to its program. He was. In 2008, Stephen graduated from “the Harvard of Mount Royal Street,” as he affectionately called it, with his Juris Doctor degree. His concentration was criminal defense and trial advocacy.
After passing the Maryland State Bar Exam on his birthday — which he always, proudly, repeated to anyone who wanted to be reminded ... again — Stephen served a yearlong clerkship for the Honorable Judge G. Edward Dwyer Jr., for the Circuit Court of Frederick County, Maryland. On Aug. 21, 2009, the day his clerkship ended, Stephen joined the Law Office of Alan L. Winik, one of the most prominent and respected firms in Frederick County, as an associate.
In 2011, just two years later, Stephen became a partner at the firm. He was 27.
For the next nine years at LeRoux & Winik, Stephen was a zealous advocate for moms, dads and children in more than 300 cases. “What I remember the most are his passionate opening statements,” reminisces Carin Golze, one of Stephen’s best friends, and a seven-year colleague at the firm. “He would command the courtroom. He was unapologetic when advocating for kids. One time during a trial, opposing counsel started to refer to him as ‘Dr. LeRoux,’ after Stephen schooled the prosecution’s psychologist expert witness. Stephen delivered that way for all his clients.”
In 2019, Stephen text messaged his friends, overwhelmed with excitement that the young woman who had swept him off his feet not long before, sent him a Facebook “friend” request. Stephen was instantly in love with Emily. So much so that, on their first dinner date, Stephen took Emily to his favorite restaurant, Il Porto, where he ordered grilled fish with a side of mixed vegetables. Understand, Stephen despised all vegetables, other than tomato sauce, but he was desperate to impress her early on.
By this point, Emily had already seen Stephen try to keep up in her barre class. Ever the literal purest, it was in that class when Emily instructed participants to keep the resistance bands that they had around their thighs “where they were” and walk back to their spot at the barre. Stephen started to waddle to the back of the room, with the band still around his thighs. The rest of the class had taken the bands off and left them on the floor.
In 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 global health pandemic, Stephen ventured out on his own to begin LeRoux Law, LLC. In June 2021, Stephen proposed to Emily with a raw diamond engagement band that was as unique as their love. One month later, Stephen learned that he was suffering from advanced stage colorectal cancer. In November 2021, Stephen and Emily decided to wed because they were tired of waiting to “formally” declare their love. They did so, at a scenic lakeside cabin, encircled by family and friends.
Until early 2022, although Stephen was forced to dramatically slow his law practice, he continued to informally stand up for clients — even when he could not physically stand up himself. In fact, up until the week of his passing, Stephen was preparing a run for state’s attorney (a long-planned dream), ever determined to continue to stand up for the citizens of his hometown. His apex professional dream was to become a judge. Through it all, until his final moment, Stephen retained his mental sharpness, tender love for family and friends, and endless passion for the underdog.
During his brief yet illustrious career, Stephen was a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, Bar Association of Frederick County, Judicial Nominating Committee, Inns of Court, and the Criminal Defense Bar (past president, 2019). Volunteer work included chairperson of local artistic nonprofit organization, Phenomenology Inc.; former attorney coach for Frederick and Tuscarora high schools; member of the Golden Mile Alliance; and volunteer attorney-judge for high school mock trial competitions. He received the Rising Star Super Lawyer Award in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Over the course of his life, Stephen paid his own way through college, encouraged strangers, dazzled colleagues, adored friends, protected family, and, in fact, gifted flowers to his mother, Megan, every year on his birthday; because, as Stephen would say, “without her, I wouldn’t be here.” Each year, the card with the flowers read the same: “Thanks for having me.” Megan’s reply, too, was always the same: “The pleasure has been mine.” Stephen’s last meaningful words to his mother were, “thanks for having me,” to which she replied, as always, that the pleasure had been hers.
Stephen repeatedly said, “It’s not a hill, it’s a mountain.” If it were easy, everyone would do it. And Stephen did it all. In the time that he had. Until the end. As only he could.
As philosophers have long debated, one must wonder, is it better to be a sedentary planet that exists forever but never really casts any shadow on anybody, anywhere, or to go through life as a brilliant, burning comet, echoing through the universe, bouncing off gravitational fields, casting light, heat, and awe — if only for a moment?
Stephen “F------” LeRoux was a comet.
The Celebration: In lieu of flowers or cards, a celebration of Stephen’s life will commence at New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick Street, Frederick, Maryland, from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Per family request, 2-4 p.m. is reserved for family, friends and acquaintances, and 4-6 p.m. is reserved for the legal community.